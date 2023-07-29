Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Brewers on July 29, 2023
Christian Yelich and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves square off at Truist Park on Saturday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -185)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (7-2) for his 21st start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 20 starts this season.
- Elder has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
- The 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.30), 36th in WHIP (1.230), and 57th in K/9 (6.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 18
|2.2
|7
|7
|5
|4
|1
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|3.1
|6
|7
|7
|0
|4
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 27
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Elder's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 133 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 53 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 49 bases.
- He's slashing .329/.412/.569 so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 28
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 99 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .256/.361/.573 on the year.
- Olson heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has collected 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He has a .286/.372/.478 slash line on the season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jul. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 25
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
William Contreras Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Contreras Stats
- William Contreras has 85 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .272/.348/.435 so far this year.
Contreras Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jul. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 25
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, William Contreras or other Brewers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.