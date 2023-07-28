Arike Ogunbowale will lead the Dallas Wings (13-10) into a home game against Natasha Cloud and the Washington Mystics (12-11) at College Park Center on Friday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas lost to Connecticut 88-83 in its last game. Ogunbowale led the way with 25 points, followed by Teaira McCowan with 21 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. With Cloud (24 PTS, 6 AST, 47.6 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Washington lost 97-92 against Minnesota. Brittney Sykes also added 17 points, four assists and four steals to the effort.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Wings vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-450 to win)

Wings (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+350 to win)

Mystics (+350 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-8.5)

Wings (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mystics Season Stats

In 2023, the Mystics are sixth in the league offensively (81.9 points scored per game) and third-best defensively (79.9 points allowed).

Washington is the third-worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (33) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (35.8).

This season the Mystics are ranked ninth in the league in assists at 18.7 per game.

Washington is fourth in the league in turnovers per game (12.6) and best in turnovers forced (14.8).

With 7.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.1% from downtown, the Mystics are fourth and seventh in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Washington gives up 7.4 3-pointers per game and concedes 33.3% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and fifth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

The Mystics put up more points per game at home (85.3) than on the road (78.2), and also concede fewer points at home (79.3) than away (80.6).

This season, Washington is grabbing fewer rebounds at home (32.8 per game) than on the road (33.4). However it is also conceding fewer rebounds at home (35.2) than away (36.5).

The Mystics collect 0.9 more assists per game at home (19.1) than on the road (18.2).

Washington commits fewer turnovers per game at home (11.8) than on the road (13.5), and it forces more at home (15.4) than away (14.1).

At home the Mystics drain 8.3 treys per game, 1.8 more than away (6.5). They shoot 35.1% from beyond the arc at home, 4.4% higher than on the road (30.7%).

This season Washington is allowing more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (6.5). And it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.1%) than away (32.1%).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have won one of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Mystics have played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.

Washington has covered the spread 11 times in 22 games.

Washington is yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Mystics based on the moneyline is 22.2%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.