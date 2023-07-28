The New York Mets host the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Francisco Lindor, Lane Thomas and others in this matchup.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York

WPIX

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 118 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .290/.338/.482 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 23 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 4

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 91 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.333/.479 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 24 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Giants Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Scherzer Stats

Max Scherzer (8-4) will take the mound for the Mets, his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jul. 22 6.0 6 5 5 7 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 7.0 1 0 0 6 3 at Padres Jul. 9 5.0 6 5 5 7 3 at Diamondbacks Jul. 4 6.0 5 4 4 9 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 29 6.0 7 2 2 9 2

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 22 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 44 walks and 62 RBI (87 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .228/.315/.445 on the year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 25 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 2 at Red Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has put up 75 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .217/.315/.497 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 25 3-for-4 2 2 5 9 0 at Red Sox Jul. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 2-for-4 2 0 0 5 0

