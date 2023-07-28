Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Mets on July 28, 2023
The New York Mets host the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Francisco Lindor, Lane Thomas and others in this matchup.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Nationals vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: WPIX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 118 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .290/.338/.482 on the year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jul. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 23
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 91 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .253/.333/.479 on the season.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jul. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -185)
Scherzer Stats
- Max Scherzer (8-4) will take the mound for the Mets, his 19th start of the season.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 22
|6.0
|6
|5
|5
|7
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 16
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|at Padres
|Jul. 9
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|7
|3
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 4
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|9
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 29
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|9
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of MacKenzie Gore's player props with BetMGM.
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has 22 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 44 walks and 62 RBI (87 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashed .228/.315/.445 on the year.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 25
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Alonso Stats
- Pete Alonso has put up 75 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .217/.315/.497 so far this year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 25
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|5
|9
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso or other Mets players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.