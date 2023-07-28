The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz take the field at Citi Field against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Friday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 92 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Washington is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 442 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of seven strikeouts per game.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.491 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (6-7) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing four hits.

He has six quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Gore has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Giants W 6-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Scott Alexander 7/24/2023 Rockies L 10-6 Home Patrick Corbin Jake Bird 7/25/2023 Rockies W 6-5 Home Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 7/26/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Jake Irvin Peter Lambert 7/27/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets - Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets - Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers - Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers - Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers - Home MacKenzie Gore Adrian Houser

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.