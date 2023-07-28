The Washington Mystics (12-11), on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak at the Dallas Wings (13-10).

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Mystics vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-9) 164.5 -450 +360 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-8.5) 164.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-9.5) 164.5 -500 +310 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wings (-8.5) 164.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings are 12-10-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mystics have compiled an 11-11-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Dallas has been favored by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Washington has covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.
  • So far this season, 10 out of the Wings' 22 games have gone over the point total.
  • The Mystics and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 22 times this season.

