Ahead of a matchup with the Dallas Wings (13-10), the Washington Mystics (12-11) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, July 28 at College Park Center.

The Mystics are coming off of a 97-92 loss to the Lynx in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Mystics vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes is posting a team-best 14.2 points per game. And she is delivering 5 rebounds and 3.6 assists, making 43.9% of her shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Natasha Cloud leads the Mystics in assists (6.2 per game), and produces 12.9 points and 3.3 rebounds. She also posts 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tianna Hawkins paces the Mystics in rebounding (5.1 per game), and posts 7.6 points and 1.5 assists. She also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mystics vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -8.5 164.5

