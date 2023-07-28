Luis Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .261 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 21 walks.

Garcia has had a hit in 55 of 93 games this season (59.1%), including multiple hits 31 times (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 93), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.1% of his games this year, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .257 AVG .264 .287 OBP .305 .372 SLG .345 11 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 25 19/9 K/BB 28/12 4 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings