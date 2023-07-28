Lane Thomas -- .214 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 118 hits and an OBP of .338, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .482.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 15th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 79 of 102 games this year (77.5%), with at least two hits on 32 occasions (31.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (15.7%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Thomas has had an RBI in 39 games this year (38.2%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 54.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .319 AVG .261 .355 OBP .321 .544 SLG .419 27 XBH 17 9 HR 7 33 RBI 21 43/10 K/BB 68/15 11 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings