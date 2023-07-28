The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 149 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .248.

Ruiz has had a hit in 50 of 84 games this season (59.5%), including multiple hits 23 times (27.4%).

He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has had an RBI in 30 games this year (35.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 of 84 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .247 AVG .250 .282 OBP .317 .344 SLG .440 11 XBH 14 2 HR 9 15 RBI 25 20/5 K/BB 13/15 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings