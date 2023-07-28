Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jeimer Candelario (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 29 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .253.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (60 of 96), with at least two hits 23 times (24.0%).
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.3% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|45
|.245
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.452
|SLG
|.509
|26
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|28
|43/18
|K/BB
|42/15
|1
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.20 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.20, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.