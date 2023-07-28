C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Abrams and his .362 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets and Max Scherzer on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .257.
- Abrams will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 in his last games.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 59 of 93 games this season (63.4%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (24.7%).
- He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (29.0%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (10.8%).
- He has scored in 40 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.272
|AVG
|.241
|.321
|OBP
|.293
|.439
|SLG
|.407
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|23
|35/10
|K/BB
|41/7
|12
|SB
|9
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 39-year-old has put together a 4.20 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
