C.J. Abrams and his .362 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets and Max Scherzer on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .257.

Abrams will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 in his last games.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 59 of 93 games this season (63.4%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (24.7%).

He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (29.0%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (10.8%).

He has scored in 40 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .272 AVG .241 .321 OBP .293 .439 SLG .407 17 XBH 15 6 HR 4 18 RBI 23 35/10 K/BB 41/7 12 SB 9

Mets Pitching Rankings