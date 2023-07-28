In the series opener on Friday, July 28, Yonny Chirinos will take the mound for the Atlanta Braves (64-36) as they square off against the Milwaukee Brewers (57-46), who will answer with Adrian Houser. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Braves have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (+145). The over/under is 10 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - ATL (4-4, 4.02 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-175) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 87 games this season and won 56 (64.4%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 28-13 record (winning 68.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Braves went 3-7 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with 25 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a mark of 2-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Braves vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+110) Austin Riley 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+105) Matt Olson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-105) Sean Murphy 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.