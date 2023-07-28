Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 28
The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 1-for-1 last time out, battle Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-1) against the Mets.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 32 walks while batting .206.
- Call has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 80 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.0% of them.
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.5%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this year (26.3%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31.3% of his games this season (25 of 80), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.224
|AVG
|.187
|.287
|OBP
|.313
|.343
|SLG
|.284
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|10
|30/13
|K/BB
|26/19
|4
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.20 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 39-year-old has a 4.20 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
