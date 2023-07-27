Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Mets on July 27, 2023
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bookmakers have listed player props for Francisco Lindor, Lane Thomas and others when the New York Mets host the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 54 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashed .293/.341/.486 so far this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 23
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 91 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.336/.483 so far this year.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has recorded 87 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .230/.318/.450 on the season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 25
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Alonso Stats
- Pete Alonso has nine doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 37 walks and 68 RBI (74 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a .216/.313/.499 slash line on the season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 25
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|5
|9
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
