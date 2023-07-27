How to Watch the Nationals vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 27
Pete Alonso and Jeimer Candelario will be among the star attractions when the New York Mets play the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Nationals Player Props
|Mets vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 92 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 292 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 19th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- Washington has scored 441 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of seven whiffs per contest.
- Washington averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.494 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Josiah Gray (7-8) will make his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 20 starts this season.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Giants
|W 10-1
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Logan Webb
|7/23/2023
|Giants
|W 6-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Scott Alexander
|7/24/2023
|Rockies
|L 10-6
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jake Bird
|7/25/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Austin Gomber
|7/26/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Peter Lambert
|7/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kodai Senga
|7/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Max Scherzer
|7/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Justin Verlander
|7/31/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Corbin Burnes
|8/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Freddy Peralta
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.