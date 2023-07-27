Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will hit the field at Citi Field against the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas on Thursday.

The Mets are -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+165). The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -200 +165 9 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 7-3-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 90 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (41.1%) in those contests.

Washington has entered 27 games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 13-14 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 49 of its 100 games with a total.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 7-5-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-33 23-26 22-24 21-34 28-34 15-24

