Thursday's game at Citi Field has the New York Mets (47-54) matching up with the Washington Nationals (43-59) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Mets, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (7-5) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (7-8) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mets 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (41.1%) in those games.

This year, Washington has won 12 of 26 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (441 total, 4.3 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule