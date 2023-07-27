Luis Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 76 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .263.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 59.8% of his games this season (55 of 92), with more than one hit 31 times (33.7%).

He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 28 games this season (30.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (35.9%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 43 .257 AVG .269 .287 OBP .310 .372 SLG .351 11 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 25 19/9 K/BB 27/12 4 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings