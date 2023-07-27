The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (batting .206 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .256 with 29 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 60th and he is 34th in slugging.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 60 of 95 games this year (63.2%), including 23 multi-hit games (24.2%).

In 16.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has driven in a run in 31 games this year (32.6%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .245 AVG .268 .333 OBP .339 .452 SLG .518 26 XBH 21 6 HR 10 24 RBI 28 43/18 K/BB 41/15 1 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings