The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .537 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 15 walks.

In 58 of 92 games this year (63.0%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Abrams has driven home a run in 27 games this season (29.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 39 games this season (42.4%), including nine multi-run games (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 43 .272 AVG .239 .321 OBP .284 .439 SLG .409 17 XBH 15 6 HR 4 18 RBI 23 35/10 K/BB 40/5 12 SB 8

Mets Pitching Rankings