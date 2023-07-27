On Thursday, Alex Call (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .203.

In 53.2% of his games this season (42 of 79), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 79), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.6% of his games this year, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .224 AVG .180 .287 OBP .299 .343 SLG .278 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 21 RBI 10 30/13 K/BB 26/17 4 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings