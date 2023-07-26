The Washington Nationals (42-59) and the Colorado Rockies (40-61) will match up in the series rubber match on Wednesday, July 26 at Nationals Park, with Jake Irvin pitching for the Nationals and Peter Lambert taking the hill for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:05 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+110). The matchup's total is listed at 10 runs.

Nationals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Irvin - WSH (3-5, 5.00 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (2-1, 5.49 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won three of those games.

The Nationals have gone 2-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Washington.

In the last 10 games, the Nationals were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Washington and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 89 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (41.6%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 29 times in 79 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

