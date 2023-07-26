How to Watch the Nationals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar on Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit 92 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB play.
- Washington's .405 slugging percentage ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.262).
- Washington ranks 22nd in runs scored with 436 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals rank 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in baseball.
- Washington's pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Washington has a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals average MLB's third-worst WHIP (1.500).
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals are sending Jake Irvin (3-5) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Irvin has four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Irvin is looking to secure his ninth start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 appearances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Giants
|W 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Alex Wood
|7/22/2023
|Giants
|W 10-1
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Logan Webb
|7/23/2023
|Giants
|W 6-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Scott Alexander
|7/24/2023
|Rockies
|L 10-6
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jake Bird
|7/25/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Austin Gomber
|7/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Peter Lambert
|7/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kodai Senga
|7/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Max Scherzer
|7/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Justin Verlander
|7/31/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Corbin Burnes
