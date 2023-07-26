Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar on Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit 92 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB play.

Washington's .405 slugging percentage ranks 17th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.262).

Washington ranks 22nd in runs scored with 436 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals rank 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in baseball.

Washington's pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Washington has a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Nationals average MLB's third-worst WHIP (1.500).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals are sending Jake Irvin (3-5) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Irvin has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Irvin is looking to secure his ninth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 appearances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Giants W 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Alex Wood 7/22/2023 Giants W 10-1 Home Josiah Gray Logan Webb 7/23/2023 Giants W 6-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Scott Alexander 7/24/2023 Rockies L 10-6 Home Patrick Corbin Jake Bird 7/25/2023 Rockies W 6-5 Home Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 7/26/2023 Rockies - Home Jake Irvin Peter Lambert 7/27/2023 Mets - Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets - Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets - Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers - Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes

