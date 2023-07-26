Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on July 26 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 117 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .488. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 13th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 78.0% of his games this season (78 of 100), with multiple hits 32 times (32.0%).
- He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 100), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (39.0%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (12.0%).
- In 55.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|48
|.318
|AVG
|.266
|.352
|OBP
|.327
|.547
|SLG
|.427
|27
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|33
|RBI
|21
|43/9
|K/BB
|66/15
|11
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.49).
- The Rockies allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert (2-1) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
