Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Joey Meneses (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Rockies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .280 with 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 87th and he is 103rd in slugging.
- Meneses has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Meneses has had an RBI in 35 games this season (37.2%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 94 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|43
|.293
|AVG
|.267
|.335
|OBP
|.311
|.439
|SLG
|.361
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|25
|40/13
|K/BB
|41/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Lambert (2-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
