The Washington Commanders at the moment have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of five Commanders games last season hit the over.

Washington ranked 20th in total offense this season (330.3 yards per game), but it really clicked on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the with 330.3 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Commanders were 4-5. Away, they were 4-3-1.

When the underdog in the game, Washington went 4-4. As favorites, the Commanders were 4-4-1.

In the NFC East the Commanders won just two games (2-3-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett passed for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game), completing 64.0% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year.

On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and accumulated 243 yards.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, catching 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

On the ground, Antonio Gibson scored three touchdowns a season ago and picked up 546 yards (36.4 per game).

Curtis Samuel had 64 receptions for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Cody Barton recorded two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Seahawks.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +6600 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3000 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1600 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 @ Rams - +6600 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1600 17 December 31 49ers - +900 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1600

