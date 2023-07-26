The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks while batting .205.

Call has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 78 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.4% of them.

He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Call has driven in a run in 21 games this year (26.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 32.1% of his games this year (25 of 78), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .229 AVG .180 .292 OBP .299 .350 SLG .278 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 21 RBI 10 30/13 K/BB 26/17 4 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings