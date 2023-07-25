Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Stone Garrett -- batting .222 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .260 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- In 30 of 62 games this season (48.4%) Garrett has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (19.4%).
- In 9.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Garrett has driven home a run in 13 games this year (21.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (33.9%), including five games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.180
|AVG
|.345
|.267
|OBP
|.398
|.281
|SLG
|.583
|5
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|31/8
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.50).
- The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (8-8) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.18), 59th in WHIP (1.471), and 59th in K/9 (6).
