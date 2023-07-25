Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Riley Adams -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Giants.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Rockies Player Props
|Nationals vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Rockies
|Nationals vs Rockies Odds
|Nationals vs Rockies Prediction
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is hitting .289 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks.
- Adams has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this season (56.5%), including seven multi-hit games (30.4%).
- He has homered in four games this season (17.4%), homering in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In seven games this season (30.4%), Adams has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (21.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|8
|.370
|AVG
|.138
|.424
|OBP
|.194
|.704
|SLG
|.241
|10
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|19/4
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 21st of the season. He is 8-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.18), 59th in WHIP (1.471), and 59th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.