Riley Adams -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Giants.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Riley Adams At The Plate

  • Adams is hitting .289 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks.
  • Adams has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this season (56.5%), including seven multi-hit games (30.4%).
  • He has homered in four games this season (17.4%), homering in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • In seven games this season (30.4%), Adams has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (21.7%), including one multi-run game.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 8
.370 AVG .138
.424 OBP .194
.704 SLG .241
10 XBH 1
3 HR 1
7 RBI 4
19/4 K/BB 7/2
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 21st of the season. He is 8-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.18), 59th in WHIP (1.471), and 59th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers.
