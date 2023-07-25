Nationals vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's contest features the Washington Nationals (41-59) and the Colorado Rockies (40-60) facing off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 25.
The probable starters are Trevor Williams (5-5) for the Nationals and Austin Gomber (8-8) for the Rockies.
Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Nationals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Nationals have won two out of the four games in which they've been favored.
- Washington has played as favorites of -130 or more twice this season and split those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 56.5% chance to win.
- Washington has scored 430 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.97).
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|@ Cubs
|L 8-3
|Trevor Williams vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 21
|Giants
|W 5-3
|Jake Irvin vs Alex Wood
|July 22
|Giants
|W 10-1
|Josiah Gray vs Logan Webb
|July 23
|Giants
|W 6-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Scott Alexander
|July 24
|Rockies
|L 10-6
|Patrick Corbin vs Jake Bird
|July 25
|Rockies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Austin Gomber
|July 26
|Rockies
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Peter Lambert
|July 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kodai Senga
|July 28
|@ Mets
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Max Scherzer
|July 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 30
|@ Mets
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Justin Verlander
