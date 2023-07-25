Lane Thomas, with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 116 hits and an OBP of .340, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .490.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 12th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

In 77 of 99 games this year (77.8%) Thomas has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (32.3%).

He has gone deep in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.4% of his games this year, Thomas has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 54 of 99 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .320 AVG .266 .354 OBP .327 .553 SLG .427 27 XBH 17 9 HR 7 33 RBI 21 43/9 K/BB 66/15 11 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings