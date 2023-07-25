Keibert Ruiz -- batting .417 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while batting .251.

Ruiz will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 over the course of his last outings.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 81 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.4% of them.

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (12.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has driven home a run in 29 games this year (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 32.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.7%.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .253 AVG .248 .290 OBP .319 .356 SLG .442 11 XBH 14 2 HR 9 15 RBI 24 18/5 K/BB 13/15 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings