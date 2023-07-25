Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Tuesday, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 16 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-4.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .270 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- Vargas has gotten a hit in 20 of 34 games this year (58.8%), with at least two hits on six occasions (17.6%).
- In 34 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Vargas has had an RBI in seven games this season (20.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|22
|.286
|AVG
|.262
|.286
|OBP
|.314
|.486
|SLG
|.369
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|9
|3/0
|K/BB
|2/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (8-8) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.18), 59th in WHIP (1.471), and 59th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
