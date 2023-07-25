The Atlanta Braves (64-34) and the Boston Red Sox (53-47) will square off in the series opener on Tuesday, July 25 at Fenway Park, with Charlie Morton starting for the Braves and Brayan Bello taking the mound for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+120). The total for the game has been set at 10.5 runs.

Braves vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (10-7, 3.36 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (7-6, 3.60 ERA)

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 56 out of the 85 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Braves have a 46-20 record (winning 69.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (51%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 14 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

