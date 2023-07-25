On Tuesday, Alex Call (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .207 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks.

Call has had a hit in 42 of 77 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (15.6%).

He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Call has an RBI in 21 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 of 77 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .232 AVG .180 .296 OBP .299 .355 SLG .278 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 21 RBI 10 30/13 K/BB 26/17 4 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings