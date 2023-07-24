Lane Thomas, with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Jake Bird on the hill, July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.341), slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (116) this season.
  • He ranks 11th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Thomas has picked up a hit in 77 of 98 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.
  • He has homered in 16 games this season (16.3%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Thomas has driven home a run in 39 games this year (39.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 55.1% of his games this season (54 of 98), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (11.2%) he has scored more than once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 48
.325 AVG .266
.356 OBP .327
.562 SLG .427
27 XBH 17
9 HR 7
33 RBI 21
43/9 K/BB 66/15
11 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bird (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third this season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins while surrendering two hits.
