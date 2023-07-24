C.J. Abrams and his .391 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies and Jake Bird on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .256 with 17 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 55 of 89 games this year (61.8%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (25.8%).
  • In 11.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Abrams has had an RBI in 26 games this year (29.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 40.4% of his games this year (36 of 89), with two or more runs nine times (10.1%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 43
.273 AVG .239
.318 OBP .284
.447 SLG .409
16 XBH 15
6 HR 4
17 RBI 23
33/8 K/BB 40/5
11 SB 8

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Bird (2-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins while giving up two hits.
