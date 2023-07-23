On Sunday, Stone Garrett (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .260 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Garrett has picked up a hit in 29 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (10.0%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Garrett has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (20.0%), with more than one RBI in five of them (8.3%).

He has scored in 20 of 60 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .176 AVG .345 .253 OBP .398 .271 SLG .583 4 XBH 12 2 HR 4 8 RBI 16 28/6 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 3

