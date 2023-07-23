The San Francisco Giants (54-45) carry a four-game losing run into a road contest versus the Washington Nationals (40-58), at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable pitchers are Scott Alexander (6-0) for the Giants and MacKenzie Gore (5-7) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alexander - SF (6-0, 3.04 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (5-7, 4.59 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore (5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.59, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .266 batting average against him.

Gore has collected six quality starts this season.

Gore enters the game with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Scott Alexander

Alexander will take to the mound for the Giants, his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Tuesday, when he threw one scoreless inning while allowing one hit to the Cincinnati Reds.

He has an ERA of 3.04, a batting average against of .212 and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to 16.

