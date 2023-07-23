The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Brewers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .270 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Harris II enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .375.

In 47 of 75 games this season (62.7%) Harris II has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (18.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 75), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has had an RBI in 18 games this year (24.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .311 AVG .234 .359 OBP .291 .496 SLG .394 13 XBH 11 4 HR 5 14 RBI 14 26/7 K/BB 29/11 7 SB 5

