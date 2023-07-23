The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 113 hits and an OBP of .337, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .488.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Thomas has had a hit in 76 of 97 games this season (78.4%), including multiple hits 31 times (32.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 38 games this season (39.2%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (12.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 53 times this year (54.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 48 .316 AVG .266 .348 OBP .327 .553 SLG .427 26 XBH 17 9 HR 7 32 RBI 21 43/9 K/BB 66/15 7 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings