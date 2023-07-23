On Sunday, Joey Meneses (.475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .278 with 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 112th in the league in slugging.

Meneses enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .200.

In 71.4% of his 91 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (5.5%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has driven in a run in 34 games this year (37.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.2% of his games this season (32 of 91), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .289 AVG .267 .330 OBP .311 .422 SLG .361 16 XBH 13 4 HR 2 25 RBI 25 39/12 K/BB 41/12 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings