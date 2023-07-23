The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Scott Alexander TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .257 with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 91 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 30.8% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this season (45.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .246 AVG .268 .330 OBP .339 .440 SLG .518 23 XBH 21 5 HR 10 19 RBI 28 40/16 K/BB 41/15 1 SB 4

