Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .269 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.
- In 65.6% of his games this year (61 of 93), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (29.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 5.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has driven home a run in 19 games this year (20.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (36.6%), including three multi-run games (3.2%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.251
|AVG
|.286
|.308
|OBP
|.362
|.299
|SLG
|.406
|4
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|16
|31/10
|K/BB
|26/19
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alexander (6-0) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up just one hit.
