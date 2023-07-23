The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .269 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.

In 65.6% of his games this year (61 of 93), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (29.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 5.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has driven home a run in 19 games this year (20.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games.

He has scored in 34 games this season (36.6%), including three multi-run games (3.2%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .251 AVG .286 .308 OBP .362 .299 SLG .406 4 XBH 14 2 HR 3 9 RBI 16 31/10 K/BB 26/19 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings