The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .269 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.
  • In 65.6% of his games this year (61 of 93), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (29.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 5.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has driven home a run in 19 games this year (20.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games.
  • He has scored in 34 games this season (36.6%), including three multi-run games (3.2%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 47
.251 AVG .286
.308 OBP .362
.299 SLG .406
4 XBH 14
2 HR 3
9 RBI 16
31/10 K/BB 26/19
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Alexander (6-0) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up just one hit.
