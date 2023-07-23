Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Corey Dickerson (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .248.
- In 59.5% of his games this season (25 of 42), Dickerson has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 42 games played this year, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Dickerson has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|23
|.250
|AVG
|.247
|.259
|OBP
|.295
|.269
|SLG
|.397
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|10/1
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Alexander (6-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing only one hit.
