Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .209 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks.

Call has gotten a hit in 41 of 75 games this season (54.7%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (16.0%).

He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 75), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Call has an RBI in 20 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 of 75 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .238 AVG .180 .306 OBP .299 .362 SLG .278 9 XBH 7 3 HR 3 19 RBI 10 29/13 K/BB 26/17 4 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings