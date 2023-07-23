Sweden vs. South Africa: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 23
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
South Africa and Sweden will make their 2023 Women's World Cup debuts in a game that begins at 1:00 AM ET on Sunday, July 23.
The game featuring Sweden and South Africa will be airing on Fox Sports 1.
How to Watch Sweden vs. South Africa
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Wellington, New Zealand
- Venue: Westpac Stadium
Sweden Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|South Africa
|July 23
|-
|Home
|Italy
|July 29
|-
|Home
|Argentina
|August 2
|-
|Away
Sweden's Recent Performance
- Sweden made the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup, and was eliminated by England 2-1.
- Kosovare Asllani netted three goals in the competition.
- Additionally, Elin Rubensson chipped in with one goal and one assist.
- Sweden is 1-2-1 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +2. In 2022, it went 7-2-2 in such matches (+10 goal differential).
- In its most recent game versus a 2023 Women's World Cup team on April 11, 2023, Sweden drew with Norway 3-3.
Sweden's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Zecira Musovic #1
- Jonna Andersson #2
- Linda Sembrant #3
- Hanna Lundkvist #4
- Anna Sandberg #5
- Magdalena Eriksson #6
- Madelen Janogy #7
- Lina Hurtig #8
- Kosovare Asllani #9
- Sofia Jakobsson #10
- Stina Blackstenius #11
- Jennifer Falk #12
- Amanda Ilestedt #13
- Nathalie Bjorn #14
- Rebecka Blomqvist #15
- Filippa Angeldal #16
- Caroline Seger #17
- Fridolina Rolfo #18
- Johanna Kaneryd #19
- Hanna Bennison #20
- Tove Enblom #21
- Olivia Schough #22
- Elin Rubensson #23
South Africa Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Sweden
|July 23
|-
|Away
|Argentina
|July 27
|-
|Away
|Italy
|August 2
|-
|Home
South Africa's Recent Performance
- After collecting no wins (zero points) in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup, South Africa was eliminated.
- Thembi Kgatlana notched one goal over the course of the event.
- In addition, Linda Motlhalo posted one assist.
- South Africa went 3-0-4 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -13.
- South Africa's 4-1 loss to Australia on October 8, 2022 was the last time it played against a team participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup.
South Africa's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Kaylin Swart #1
- Lebogang Ramalepe #2
- Bongeka Gamede #3
- Noko Matlou #4
- Fikile Magama #5
- Noxolo Cesane #6
- Karabo Dhlamini #7
- Hildah Magaia #8
- Gabriela Salgado #9
- Linda Motlhalo #10
- Thembi Kgatlana #11
- Jermaine Seoposenwe #12
- Bambanani Mbane #13
- Tiisetso Makhubela #14
- Refiloe Jane #15
- Andile Dlamini #16
- Melinda Kgadiete #17
- Sibulele Holweni #18
- Kholosa Biyana #19
- Robyn Moodaly #20
- Kebotseng Moletsane #21
- Nomvula Kgoale #22
- Wendy Shongwe #23
