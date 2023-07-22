Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Giants on July 22, 2023
Player props are listed for LaMonte Wade Jr and Lane Thomas, among others, when the San Francisco Giants visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 112 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .292/.339/.490 so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 31 walks and 46 RBI (87 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a .257/.333/.481 slash line on the year.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Webb Stats
- The Giants will hand the ball to Logan Webb (8-7) for his 21st start of the season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Webb has pitched five or more innings in 20 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
- The 26-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.32), 14th in WHIP (1.090), and 24th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Webb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|Jul. 18
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 9
|9.0
|7
|0
|0
|10
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 3
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|11
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 28
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|5
|4
|3
|5
|2
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 74 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 56 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .275/.405/.431 on the season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 18
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 18
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 16
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
