Player props are listed for LaMonte Wade Jr and Lane Thomas, among others, when the San Francisco Giants visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 112 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .292/.339/.490 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 16 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 31 walks and 46 RBI (87 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a .257/.333/.481 slash line on the year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Webb Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Logan Webb (8-7) for his 21st start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in 20 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

The 26-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.32), 14th in WHIP (1.090), and 24th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Jul. 18 7.0 4 2 2 7 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 9 9.0 7 0 0 10 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 11 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 5.0 8 5 5 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 7.0 5 4 3 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Josiah Gray's player props with BetMGM.

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Wade Stats

Wade has 74 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 56 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .275/.405/.431 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 16 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.