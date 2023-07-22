Saturday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (54-44) and the Washington Nationals (39-58) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Giants taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (8-7) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (6-8) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have won in 35, or 39.8%, of the 88 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has been victorious 17 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (408 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 5.01 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule