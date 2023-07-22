Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Michael Harris II (.303 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .268 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Harris II enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389.
- In 62.2% of his games this year (46 of 74), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 74), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II has driven home a run in 18 games this season (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 35.1% of his games this year (26 of 74), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.311
|AVG
|.230
|.359
|OBP
|.278
|.496
|SLG
|.393
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|14
|26/7
|K/BB
|28/9
|7
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (119 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .296 to his opponents.
